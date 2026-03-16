Police Conference Funds Not Diverted, Says Shina Philips

Lenders Consult International Limited has stated that the company and its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Shina Philips, did not divert funds meant for the organisation of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers.

The company stated this in response to a report published on March 3, by an online news platform that alleged funds intended for the organization of the Nigeria Police Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers had been diverted. The company described the allegation as false and said the report failed to include its own side of the story.

According to the firm, it instituted and has been the organiser of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, described as the country’s longest-running football awards programme.

The company said its collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force began after it proposed organising an annual Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers as part of efforts to support capacity building within the force.

It explained that the retreat brings together officers from the rank of Commissioner of Police and above to engage in peer review and exchange ideas on policing and security challenges.