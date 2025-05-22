Police Condemn Edo Mob Attack, Probe Teen’s Death In Oyo

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has strongly condemned a violent and unprovoked attack on operatives of its Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on Monday, May 20, 2025, in Okhuimwun Community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to a statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the operatives, attached to the Force Intelligence Department (FID-IRT), were en route from Lagos through Edo when they encountered a hostile mob shortly after the University of Benin (UNIBEN) axis.

The group, in a brazen act of lawlessness, blocked the road and launched an assault on the officers using stones, sticks, and other dangerous weapons.

Two police personnel sustained serious injuries in the attack and are currently receiving medical care. Their condition is reported to be stable.

READ ALSO:

Despite the severity of the aggression, the officers involved refrained from using force, a move the Force commended as a demonstration of professionalism and restraint.

“The Nigeria Police Force warns against acts of lawlessness and unprovoked aggression against its personnel who are committed to maintaining law and order,” the statement reads.

Investigations into the attack have commenced, and the NPF has vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice through appropriate legal actions.

In a separate but equally disturbing development, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a full investigation into a tragic traffic-related shooting incident in Oyo State involving officers of the Oyo State Police Command and the Oyo State Traffic Management Authority (OYTMA).

The incident led to the death of 14-year-old Kehinde Alade.

The IGP condemned the shooting, describing it as unacceptable, and confirmed that the police officer responsible has been taken into custody.

He assured the public that a transparent and thorough investigation is underway and that the findings will be made public.

“The Inspector-General of Police expresses his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and reiterates the commitment of the Force to uphold human rights, transparency, and justice,” the statement added.

The NPF calls on all citizens to remain law-abiding and to channel grievances through peaceful and legal means.

Share