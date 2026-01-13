Police Commissioner Meets PSOs, CSOs Across Western Ports

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority Police (Western) Command, CP Oluwatoyin Agbaminoja, has held a strategic meeting with Port Security Officers (PSOs) and Chief Security Officers (CSOs) of terminal operators across the Western Ports, as part of efforts to strengthen security coordination and operational efficiency within the port environment.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Isaacs Hundeyin, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the delegation of port facility security officers was led by the Port Security Officer (PSO), Apapa Port, Mr. Buka Kaumi, and the PSO, Tin Can Island Port, Mr. Eleta Paulinus. The meeting also had in attendance CSOs representing various terminal operators across the Western Ports corridor.

In her address, CP Agbaminoja stressed the importance of sustained collaboration between the Police and port security stakeholders in safeguarding critical national assets, preventing criminal activities, and ensuring seamless port operations.

She reiterated the command’s commitment to proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, and continuous stakeholder engagement.

The Commissioner charged the PSOs and terminal CSOs to maintain effective information sharing, strictly adhere to established security protocols, and promptly report any suspicious activities capable of undermining port security and economic activities.

Issues relating to waterways security across the Western Ports, codenamed Operation SAFE EMBERS, were also reviewed during the meeting.

According to her, the review focused on strengthening surveillance, improving patrol coordination, and enhancing intelligence sharing to effectively address security threats within port waterways and adjoining maritime corridors.

In their remarks, the PSOs and CSOs commended the command for its professionalism and dedication in maintaining robust security across the Western Ports during the yuletide season and into the New Year.

They noted that the command’s visible presence and effective deployment ensured a peaceful, secure, and hitch-free port environment throughout the festive period.

The stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to continued collaboration with the command to sustain a safe, secure, and business-friendly port system across the command’s area of responsibility.