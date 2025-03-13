Police Commissioner Institutes Varsity Scholarship To 3 Best WAEC Students

Share

Anambra State Police Commissioner Ikioye Orutugu has instituted a University Scholarship Scheme for the three best Senior Secondary School students in the forthcoming West African Examination Council WAEC examination.

Orutugu also launched the campaign against cultism and drug abuse in all the Primary and Post Primary Schools in Anambra state.

According to Orutugu, while addressing the students of Igwebuike Secondary School Awka, he stated that the scholarship scheme is irrespective of whether their parents are wealthy or not, noting that the aim is to encourage the younger generation to be focused on their academic activities. He also advised the students to stay away from drugs and cultism.

