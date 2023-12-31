Police Commission Will Ensure Enhanced Officers’ Welfare – Arase

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, has pledged the establishment’s commitment to the enhancement of the welfare of officers and personnel of the Force in the new year.

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP), who made the declaration in his New Year Message, also called on the citizens to approach 2024 with a sense of “rededication to national service’.

A statement signed on Sunday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, reads: “The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police has called for re-dedication to national service as Nigerians celebrate a new year.

“Dr. Arase in his New Year message commended the Staff of the Commission and men and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force for the sacrifices in the course of their duty and for holding the nation together and providing relative peace across the country.

“He noted that Nigeria Police Officers deserve all the commendation for their dedication to duty but called for greater dedication in the new year. He promised that the Commission will ensure that the welfare of the Officers will receive the attention of the Commission in the new year to serve as motivation for improved service delivery.

“The PSC Chairman also promised that the promotion of Officers will continue to be regular and predictable adding that the Commission will do all it can to make Police work in Nigeria attractive once again.

“He however called for reciprocal gesture by the Officers by creating friendly relationships with the citizens so that they can benefit from information sharing that will enhance their intelligence gathering”.

It continued: “Dr. Arase said the Officers should understand that they have a date with history and will retire and leave the service one day and also become civilians.

“He called for the continuation of the strategic partnership between the Commission and the Nigeria Police which has since started to deliver dividends.

“Dr. Arase prayed that the year 2024 will be a turning point in the lives of Nigerians. He wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year and the Officers and Men, God’s protection as they go about undertaking the hazardous task of ensuring a safe and secure environment in the country.”