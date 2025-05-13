Police Commission Warns Inspectors Against Financial Inducement

Share

The chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC), Hashimu Argungu, has warned Inspectors due for promotion to the next rank of unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP 2) against financial inducement.

Specifically, the retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police said sanctions await officers, who try to compromise the promotion process.

The warning was issued ahead of the Departmental Selection Board, DSB interview for Inspectors due for promotion to the next rank of unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP 2) holding across the 17 Police Zonal Command Headquarters from Monday, May 19.

The Board interview is a condition for consideration of senior Inspectors for promotion to the next rank. A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said staff of the Commission would be deployed to all the Zonal Command Headquarters to conduct the promotion interview in partnership with Officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

