Police Commission Promotes CPs, DCPs, Other Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police (CPs), and 17 Deputy Commissioners to the ranks of AIG, and CPs respectively.

A statement signed yesterday by the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Njoku, said the elevation was part of a mass exercise, which included other officers. New Telegraph reports that most of the newly promoted AIGs are Command CPs.

The commission noted that the development followed the officers’ successful performance in the recently concluded written examinations, and oral interviews held at its Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

The statement said: “The list of successful officers has been formally conveyed to the Inspector-General of Police for immediate implementation.” Some of the newly promoted AIGs are: Emmanuel Ado Christopher (former CP, Yobe State), Joseph Eribo (former CP, Ekiti State), Dantawaye Miller (former CP, FCT), Uche Ifeanyi Henry, (Director, NPF-National Cyber Crime Center), Olarenwaju Peter Ogunlowo (former CP, Ogun State), and Muhammad Dahiru (former CP, Jigawa State). Also promoted to the next rank of DCp were 19 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).