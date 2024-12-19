Police Commission Promotes 8,053 Senior Officers To Next Ranks

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) haa approved the promotion of 8,053 senior officers following recommendations made by its standing committee.

According to a statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, 21 ACPs were promoted to DCPs, while 57 CSPs were elevated to the next rank of Assistant Commissioner, including CSP Odum Williams of Operation Department, Anambra State Command.

The statement read in part: “The Commission today (yesterday) approved the promotion of 1348 Superintendents of Police to the next rank of Chief Superintendents.

“The promoted Officers included: Anjuguri Manzah, DCO, Onne Port Division; Ihunwo Josephine, Zonal Public Relations Officer Zone 13 Ukpo; Matilda Umiah Ngbaronye former Public Information officer, African Union Mission in Somalia, former Deputy PPRO, Lagos state Command, former DPO Ilupeju and currently DPO Iponri; Opara Angela Precious, IGP Secretariat, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Ajaka Chinedu, Admin Officer, 44 PMF.

“Others include:Aminu Mohammed Abdulkadir; Danladi Ameh Musa; Alhasan Yahaya, Adamu Muye Jesyca Gobum, Police Adviser to the United Nations; Mohammed Yusuf Adamu, 2/ic Base 3 SPU; Martin William, O/C Provost SPU; Ephraim Aneto, DLS , Zone 9 Umuahia; Isa Ibrahim Umuoru, Boarder Patrol; Ejiro Aganbi Daniel, Commander EOD, Rivers State; David Samuel, Commander CTU Lafia and Ogu Caleb Ikechukwu FCT Command.

“Omoarebun Iluobe, CSO, to Delta State Governor; Shaaba Gboyako Adamu, CSO to Imo state Governor; Ochogwu Sunday Okpe, DPO Otolo Nnewi; Iheme Chijioke Jerry, Nimo Division, Anambra state, Ani Gospel Obichi, Zonal Intelligence Dept Zone 7 Abuja; Harrison Owoh, Abia Command; Iheanetu Bruno Chukwudara, Zonal PRO, Zone 9; Kontongs Bello O/c Edo South special Operations; Lawal Opeyemi, National Cybercrime; Mgbamijolo Akpobeme Augus – tina, Special Anti Cultism, Enugu Ukwu; Gerald Udechukwu, IGP Task Force on Petroleum.

