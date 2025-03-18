Police Commission Promotes 219 Officers To Next Ranks

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted a total of 219 senior officers to the next ranks, vowing not to elevate any “Officer who has not gone through one form of examination or the other in line with the existing public service Rules”.

New Telegraph reports that the Commission on Monday approved the promotion of 66 Officers, including 20 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police and 19 Deputy Commissioners to the substantive rank of Commissioners.

The breakdown is as follows: 26 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioner; 23 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners and 170 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents.

A statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the approval was given during the ongoing plenary meeting.

Among the ACPs elevated to the next rank, according to the statement, are: Tarzan Yusuf Tsav, Area Commander, Irrua, Edo State who was also a former Area Commander, Uromi in the same state; Samantha Nansah Barko, ACP SCID, Bauchi state Command; Shehu Wase Abdullahi, Area Commander Kazaure, Jigawa State Command; as well as Ajeigbe Olayinka, Area Commander, Area ‘M’ Idimu, Lagos.

Some of the Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) promoted to Assistant Commissioners include; Ibrahim Kayode Ajanaku; Uduaku Bassey Edet; Kabir Afolabi Kazeem; Abubakar MU’azu Dalhatu; Tudun-wada Munir Ahmad; Alhaji Bello Oro and Bashir Kachala.

“Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (retd) told the Officers during the promotion examination and interactive interview that promotion exams have come to stay.

“DIG Argungu said the Police must accept the reality that every public servant must be subjected to promotion examinations,” it added.

