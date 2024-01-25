Police Commission Promotes 1,897 CPs, Others to Next Ranks

The Police Ser- vice Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 1,897 senior officers to the next substantive ranks, as well as the ap- pointment of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Dasuki Galadanci, as a Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Galadanci, who, until his elevation, was AIG in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, will replace DIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje who is expected to retire on February 2.

A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, showed that 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General (AIG). It, however, noted that one of the Commissioners for elevation to AIG was stepped down to enable the Commission to review the pending disciplinary matters brought against the officer by the Force Headquarters.

The Commission also promoted 21 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners; 20 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners, 109 Chief Superintendents to Assistant Commissioners and 184 Superintendents to Chief Superintendents. This was as it also considered and approved the promotion of 1549 Assistant Superintendents to Deputy Superintendents.

“The Commission’s Chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, retired Inspector General of Police who presided over the Management Meeting of the Commission has accordingly given anticipatory approval for the appointment of one DIG and promotion of 1897 senior Police Officers recommended to the Commission by the Inspector General of Police. “The 14 Commissioners of Police and 21 Deputy Commissioners appeared before the Management of the Commission for an interactive promotion interview, a condition precedent for their elevation to the next ranks.

“The PSC Chairman enjoined the officers to settle down and crime maps their various areas of responsibility by being conversant with trends and patterns of crimes in their domain and should be able to engage in predictive policing to mitigate the current criminal disorders by criminal gangs now marauding across the length and breadth of the country. “As senior officers, he said they must be held responsible for any relapse in the security apparatus of the nation adding that they must see their new ranks as a call to greater dedication to the service of their fatherland.