Police Commission Okays Appointments, Postings of CPs to FCT, 9 Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday gave approval for the appointment/posting of Commissioners of Police (CPs) to 10 State Commands across the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akwa Ibom, as well as Plateau State.

The development came on the heels of the promotion of 14 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the Substantive rank of Commissioner. A statement signed by Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, quoted the Commission’s chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, as charging the senior officers to rebuild public trust through robust partnership with the citizens.

“He warned that the Com- mission will not accept any excuse for failure to give effective and efficient lead- ershi “He assured that the Commission will continue to encourage them but warned that the security of lives and properties in their areas of jurisdiction should not be taken for granted.” Ani said.