Police Commission Grossly Underfunded, Battling Mandate Hijack Interests – Chair

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has identified poor funding, as well as sustained attempts by “Divergent interests” to hijack its mandate, as major obstacles to effective and efficient delivery of services.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), made the assertions during a meeting with the Presidential delegation led by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head, Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit, Hadiza Bala Usman.

A statement signed on Monday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the delegation was on an engagement meeting with the leadership of the Commission, to identify areas of support required for effective service delivery by the Commission.

New Telegraph reports that the PSC and the Force Headquarters (FHQ) have been at daggers drawn for years now over the power to recruit police personnel, with the former obtaining a judgment of the Supreme Court in its favour.

A few weeks ago, the PSC was up in arms about an advertorial for application for admission into the 12th regular course degree programme of the Police Academy (POLAC) in Wudil, Kano, which it described as “null and void”.

Addressing the delegation, Argungu bemoaned the situation, bemoaning its effect on the commission’s efforts to execute its mandate to the letter.

According to the statement: “Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu, rtd, who led the Commission’s team, told the visitors that the Commission is presently faced with the twin problems of inadequate funding and unending and surreptitious attempt to hijack its mandate.

“The Chairman noted that the Commission is grossly underfunded and incapable of effectively and efficiently executing its constitutional mandate of Police recruitment, promotion and discipline, adding that this anomaly is also worsened by a struggle by different and divergent interests to hijack its mandate and dilute its efficiency and effectiveness.

“DIG Argungu said the Commission is committed to leverage on it’s established Policy of accountability and Transparency, to herald a Police Force ready and prepared for the 21st Century policing.

“He mentioned inadequacy of staff returns from the Nigeria Police Force, institutional conflicts, limited nationwide presence, inadequate funding and public trust deficit as some of the areas of support the Commission requires from the visiting team”.

While describing the development as unnecessary, Argungu pleaded with the Presidency to help in ensuring that the Commission is allowed to do its work without interference.

“One of the key problems the Police Service Commission is facing is unnecessary interference into its Constitutional and statutory mandate”, the PSC’s chairman was quoted as saying.

On the envelope budgetary system, he argued that the same “creates a ceiling in the budgeting process, thereby limiting funding to the core Functions of the Commission”.

He recommended “an independent budgeting system for the Commission that gives it the ability to submit its budget directly to the Presidency noting that ” the PSC act of 2001 Section 15(1) mandates the Commission to submit its estimate of expenditure and income during the next succeeding year, not later than 30th September in each year to the President”.

In her response, Bala Usman was quoted to have pledged thus: “We will look at your mandate and will ensure you are allowed to do your work.

“We will de-bottleneck the problems and we will have a PSC that stands alone and not an attachment of any Ministry”.

The objective of the working visit “is to strengthen the collaboration between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Ministry of Police Affairs and clarify the role of PSC in the achievement of the Presidential Area on Strengthening National Security for peace and Prosperity”, she was further quoted to have said.