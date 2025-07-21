Police Commission Begs Retired Officers To Shelve Planned Protest

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has appealed to retired police officers to rethink their plan to embark on a nationwide protest, assuring that their demands were being given consideration by relevant authorities.

New Telegraph reports that pension is one of the fundamental issues raised by the retired officers, some of whom had publicly complained about harsh economic realities.

In a statement signed yesterday by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission described the planned action as “ill-advised”.

The PSC hinged its position on the claim that the issues that form the basis of the protest “are already receiving the attention of relevant Government Agencies.”

The statement read in part: “The Commission says the intended protest at a time there is almost a consensus that the state/condition of some retired Police Officers deserve immediate consideration and improvement is diversionary and in bad taste.

“Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd mni, has at several fora condemned the poor and discriminatory pension scheme for some categories of retired Officers and had called for a streamlined Police pension scheme.

“DIG Argungu had also made several interventions in this direction and till date, had remained an advocate of a democratised Police Pension scheme.”