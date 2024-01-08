Police Commission begins screening of applicants

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said the physical and credential screening of the 416, 270 applicants for constable jobs in the police will begin today. According to the body yesterday, only 30, 000 will be selected for recruitment at the end of the exercise which ends on January 29 across the country. In a statement by spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC Chairman, Solomon Arase, urged transparency in the recruitment, warning that any workers found complicit in questionable activities, “especially soliciing or collecting money from applicants or their families” would be punished.

The former InspectorGeneral of Police told workers at a pre-deployment briefing in Abuja: “This is not merely a recruitment exercise; rather, it is a saga – an epic tale where your actions will reverberate through time. “Each decision, each interaction becomes a paragraph in this narrative, shaping the perception of our Commission and the legacy we leave behind.” The exercise is the first to be conducted by the body since the July 20, 2023, Supreme Court judgment that “reaffirmed the primacy and exclusivity of the commission in recruiting for the Nigeria Police Force”, according to Arase.