Police Commission Approves Promotion Of DIG,7 AIGs, CPs, Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Mohammed Gumel to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Also promoted to the next ranks were Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners, as well as other senior officers.

The disclosure was made in a statement signed yesterday by the Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Torty Kalu The statement reads in part: “The Commission also elevated Seven (7) Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police as follows: CP Ihebom Chukwuma, CP Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja; CP Maxwell Olatokunbo, CP K9; CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, CP Delta State; CP Alonyenu Francis Idu, CP Bayelsa State; CP Lawal B. Ayodeji, CP AHTU FCID Annex Lagos; CP Agene Emmanuel, FCID Kaduna; CP Vungmoh S.M Kwaimo, CP Railway.

“Thirteen Deputy Commissioners of Police were Promoted to the rank of Commissioners of Police. The new Commissioners are:

DCP Babalola Ayodeji Johnson, DC NPF NCCC; DCP Ali Umar Fage, DC DFA, Port Authority, Lagos; DCP Cyril Uche Obiozo, DC Admin, Cross River Command; DCP Adepegba K. Adetoye, DC Admin, Edo Command; DCP Tabitha Bako, Anti Human Trafficking, FCID; DCP Ofem Ikpi Arikpo, DCA Bayelsa Command; DCP Edwin Ogbeghagha, DC Ops Zone 17 Akure; DCP Audu Garba Bosso, DC Operations Borno State Command; “Thirty Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police including:

ACP Muhammad Nuhu Diggi, AC Dala Kano; ACP Udu Moses Ogechi PhD, Commander 59 PMF Gombe; ACP Afolaogun Toyin, C/O 16 PMF Abeokuta; ACP Abdullahi Dahiru, S/H; ACP Hassan S. Aliyu, C/O 13 PMF; ACP Alex O. Ebbah, AC XSquad, FCT; ACP Ajasa Hakeem O, C/O 4 PMF, Ibadan; ACP Adedeji Adefolarin, A/CM Ilesha; Fifty-one Chief Superintendents of Police were elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, including: CSP Davidson Okechukwu Ndubueze, DPO Okija; CSP Muktari Bello, Delta state Command; CSP Obediah Okezie, DPO World Bank Umuahia and others.