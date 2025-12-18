Police Commission Approves Promotion Of DIG, 7 AIGs, CPs, Others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of Assistant Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Gumel, to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The Commission also approved the promotion of seven Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, 13 Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners of Police, 51 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners of Police, 542 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents of Police, 119 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents of Police, and 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents of Police.

Those promoted to the rank of AIG include CP Ihebom Chukwuma of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja; CP Maxwell Olatokunbo of the K9 Unit; CP Abaniwonda Olufemi of Delta State Command; CP Alonyenu Francis Idu of Bayelsa State Command; CP Lawal B. Ayodeji of AHTU FCID Annex, Lagos; CP Agene Emmanuel of FCID Kaduna; and CP Vungmoh S. M. Kwaimo of the Railway Command.

Among the Deputy Commissioners elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police are DCP Babalola Ayodeji Johnson of the NPF NCCC, DCP Ali Umar Fage of DFA Port Authority Lagos, DCP Cyril Uche Obiozo of Cross River Command, DCP Adepegba K. Adetoye of Edo Command, DCP Tabitha Bako of FCID Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, DCP Ofem Ikpi Arikpo of Bayelsa Command, DCP Edwin Ogbeghagha of Zone 17 Akure, and DCP Audu Garba Bosso of Borno State Command, among others.

The statement, signed on Thursday by the Head of Protocol and Public Affairs of the Commission, Mr. Torty Kalu, also listed several senior officers promoted across various formations nationwide.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to demonstrate greater commitment, professionalism, and dedication in the discharge of their new responsibilities in service to the nation.