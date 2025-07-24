Police Commission Approves Promotion Of 4,808 Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 4,741 Inspectors from the recently concluded nationwide Board Interview for serving Police Inspectors across the country.

While 4,708 of the officers were promoted to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) rank, 33 others were elevated to the Senior Inspectorate cadre.

The Commission also approved the promotion of 38 Specialist Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents and 29 Specialist Superintendents to Chief Superintendents.

A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said that the approval was given at the end of the commission’s plenary meeting in Abuja, Monday.

“The Commission had earlier considered and approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, 16 Deputy Commissioners to substantive Commissioners and 28 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners.

“Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd reiterated his charge for undiluted nationalism, zeal and uncommon devotion to public Good especially in their day to day interaction with the public.”