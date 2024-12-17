Police Commission Approves 27 Senior Officers’ Promotion

Share

The promotion of 11 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), and 16 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police (CP), have been approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the newly promoted officers were at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Abuja, for written and oral examinations.

It read in part: “Commission Chairman, Hashimu Argungu (DIG rtd) said both written and oral examinations would henceforth be a pre-requisite for promotion in all the cadres of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that Officers of the Nigeria Police Force should deliberately continue to improve and expose themselves to global best practices, which should include proficiency in ICT.

“The 11 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police were; Umar Shehu Nadada, Commissioner of Police Nasarawa state; Mustapha Mohammed Bala, Commissioner of Police, Rivers state; Abayomi Peter Oladipo, Commissioner of Police, Ondo state; Taiwo Olatunde Adeleke, Commissioner of Police, SWAT, FCID, Abuja; Ibrahim Abdullahi, mni, Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State and Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, Commissioner of Police PPP, DLS, Force Headquarters Abuja.

“Others are; Akinwale Kunle Adeniran, mni, Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State; Zubairu Abubakar, Commissioner of Police Courses, Police Staff College, Jos; Fom Pam Joseph psc(+) Commissioner of Police, Homicide, FCID Abuja; Emuobo Fred Ekokotu, fdc, Commissioner of Police Admin, Airwing Abuja and Garba Musa Yusuf, Deputy Commandant Police Staff College, Jos.”

