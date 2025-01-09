Police Commission Appoints New DIG

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 6, Calabar, Jonathan Towuru, as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

A statement signed yesterday by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, noted that Towuru, will replace DIG Daniel Sokari Pedro, DIG ICT, and represent the South South Geopolitical Zone in the Police Management Team.

Ani said: “Towuru who was born on 6th December, 1965 at Ouwodo kpokpo olomu town Ughelli South LGA Delta State will now represent the Zone in the Police Management Team.

“He previously served as Assistant Commissioner of Police state CID Enugu 2011, Deputy Force Secretary 11, Force Headquarters Abuja 2012, Deputy Commandant Police College Maiduguri Borno state 2014, Deputy Force Secretary 2019, Commissioner of Police Western Port Apapa Lagos 2022 and AIG zone 6 Headquarters Calaba Cross River State.

“The new DIG was accompanied by an Assistant Commissioner of Police Ikenna Ezenna from the Force Secretary’s office, Force Headquarters Abuja

