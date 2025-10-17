Police Commission Appoints DIG, Approves Promotion Of Over 481 Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced the appointment of a new Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Dankwara Mohammed, to represent the North East Geopolitical zone.

New Telegraph reports that Mohammed replaces retired DIG Sahabu Yahaya, who has since retired from Service and also approved the promotion of a Commissioner of Police (CP), Abibo Reuben, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

A statement signed on Friday by the spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, further disclosed the elevation of over 481 other officers, including Deputy Commissioners, Chief Superintendents, and Superintendents of Police.

Ani explained that the development was one of the high points of the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja.

“Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu rtd congratulated the newly promoted Officers and called for their rededication to the service of the Nigerian nation”, Ani said.

Some of the Deputy Commissioners of Police were promoted to the next rank of Substantive Commissioners. are: Naziru Bello Kankarofi; Nendel Joseph Gomwalk; Tijani Olaiwola Fatai; Wilson Aniefiok Akpan; Morkwap Dongshal and Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf.

Among the ACPs elevated to the rank of DCPs. are: David Gbenga Ojo, Umaru Bello Bichi, Bala Salihu Jarumai, Makanjuola Abiodun, Shafii Abdulkarim, Mohammed Ajose, Mukter Bello, Delta Command and Mada Mani Adamu.

The Commission also confirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police Obike Elizabeth, attached to SPU National Assembly, Adeoye Olufemi, Staff Officer PPRO, Lagos state Command, as well as Osuagwu Precious Chioma, SPU Base 6, Port Harcourt.