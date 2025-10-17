The Police Service Commission (PSC), has announced the appointment of a new Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Dankwara Moham- med, to represent the North East Geopolitical zone. He replaces retired DIG Sahabu Yahaya, who has since retired from Service. It also approved the promotion of a Commissioner of Police (CP), Abibo Reu- ben, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police. A statement signed yesterday by the spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, further disclosed the elevation of over 481 other officers, including Deputy Commissioners, Chief Superintendents, and Superintendents of Police. Ani explained that the development was one of the highpoints of the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja.

“Chairman of the Com- mission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), congratulated the newly promoted Officers and called for their rededication to the service of the Nigerian nation”, Ani said. Some of the Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the next rank of Substantive Commissioners are: Naziru Bello Kankarofi; Nendel Joseph Gomwalk; Tijani Olaiwola Fatai; Wilson Aniefiok Ak- pan; Morkwap Dongshal and Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf. Among the ACPs elevat- ed to the rank of DCPs are: David Gbenga Ojo, Uma- ru Bello Bichi, Bala Salihu Jarumai, Makanjuola Abio- dun, Shafii Abdulkarim, Mohammed Ajose, Mukter Bello, Delta Command and Mada mani Adamu.