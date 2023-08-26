Police Commend Female Officer Who Declined N500,000 Bribe

Inspector Charity Oyor, a female Police officer who refused a bribe of N500,000 from a transporter for stolen items, has received recognition and a cash award from the Anambra State Command.

New Telegraph reports that the Onitsha inspector who was on traffic duty in the market, saw a shuttle bus carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cables suspected to have been stolen.

She stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner, who rather than explain how he came to be in possession of the cables, offered her a bribe which she rejected.

The Police Inspector immediately put a call across to her Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Superintendent Joy Ikpeama who led Police personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect. The cable was subsequently impounded and taken to the station for investigation.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the suspect again offered a sum of N500,000 to be allowed to go.

He said, “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Aderemi Adeoye has awarded a cash sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira N250,000 to a Policewoman serving in Main Market Division, Onitsha.

“The Policewoman, Inspector Charity Oyor who was on traffic duty in the market on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2023, saw a shuttle bus carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen driving past.

“She stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner who, rather than explain how he came to be in possession of the cable, offered her a bribe which she rejected.

“The Police Inspector put a call across to her DPO Superintendent Joy Chidinma Ikpeama who led Police Personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect. The cable was impounded and taken to the Station for investigation.

“At the station, the suspect again offered a sum of N500,000 to be allowed to go. This was rejected by the officers. The DPO promptly briefed the Commissioner of Police on the arrest and recovery.”

Ikenga claimed that the State CID Awka investigation had been taken over by the Commissioner of Police, who wanted to look into the origins of the used wires.

Adeoye praised Inspector Charity Oyor’s integrity and the DPO for providing outstanding leadership during the cash award presentation on Friday in the commissioner’s office.

He advised every member of the Command personnel to uphold the ethics of their field by never compromising on the performance of their duty.

The DPO thanked the Commissioner of Police for leading by personal example and said his leadership inspired her personnel.