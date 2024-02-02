Following Wednesday’s pipeline explosion in Obitti, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area Imo State, which killed five people, the State Police Command on Friday said he has launched an investigation into the case.

The command spokesperson, Henry Okoye, stated that the state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, has begun an investigation into the event, which claimed the lives of five vandals from the community.

He stated that the purpose of the investigation was to arrest the situation and prevent further economic sabotage against the state.

New Telegraph discovered that some vandals went to a rubber estate in the Obitti neighborhood and attempted to tamper with crude oil by drilling into a pipeline there.

The pipeline caught fire during an attempted theft of crude oil, killing five people.

New Telegraph discovered a video circulating on social media depicting the burntsthe remains of some burn victims.

The video, which also shows a clear vehicle that the vandals destroyed by fire, has a voice explaining the origin of the explosion at the rubber estate.