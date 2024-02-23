Police Command Makinde As 14th Biennial Police Games Begins In Ibadan

The Nigeria Police have commended the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for providing needed resources and logistics support as the 14th edition of the Biennial Police Games tagged “Oluyole 2024”, is set to kick off in Ibadan tomorrow.

The historic sporting event will begin with an opening ceremony that will be attended by the Presidency, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, Ph.D. and the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, among other dignitaries.

Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that 4,000 policemen and policewomen will be participating in different sporting events.

He said this during a press conference held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, Adamasingba, Ibadan, noting that the 14th Biennial Police Games will be an avenue for the Police to continue its agelong tradition of discovering sports talents.

He added that in line with the theme of the event, “competing for peace, unity, stability and development of Nigeria,” the event is also to send a strong signal to Nigerians on the need for unity and stability.

Adejobi, who commended the Oyo State governor, Makinde, for being a wonderful host and for providing necessary resources and support to ensure the success of the Oluyole 2024, maintained that the Police are also sending warning signals to criminals in the state that the headquarters of the Police is in the state for the next one week.

At the press conference, which had in attendance the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Miss Wasilat Adegoke, and the Special Adviser on Media to the governor, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the Force PRO revealed that the opening ceremony of the event will take place on Saturday, while the games will run till 2nd of March, 2024.

He said: “We know that the Nigerian Police Force has a good history when it comes to sports development in Nigeria. For many years, we have been at the forefront of producing and projecting talents in the sports arena in Nigeria and beyond.

“So, we are coming together, converging on Ibadan to have the 14th Biennial games. We know that if you are not mentally fit, you cannot discharge your duty as a police officer. Our intention is also to make sure we come together to do this game and identify talents that will support this country in producing good hands and good brains that will develop our sports.

“We are bringing more than 4, 000 athletes to Ibadan to participate in various recognised games across the globe, ranging from swimming, football, boxing, long tennis, table tennis, badminton, wrestling and all that.

“Our presence in Ibadan is to bring a message to the criminals that the police are around. The headquarters is temporarily located in Ibadan. The IGP and all the zonal AIGs will be here. All the heads will be here. So, if you notice any strange movement, please bring it to our notice.”

Adejobi added that the games would bring a lot of positive developments to the host state, as according to him, different sporting events including football, tennis, table tennis, swimming, boxing, badminton, and wrestling, among others will take place in Ibadan.

“A message from the IGP is that the games will bring positive development to Oyo State. It will help to develop the state. We appeal to all of us to be vigilant. All of us in Oyo state are to be vigilant.

“The BIPOGA also goes beyond mere competition; it will send a signal to Nigerians to maintain the sovereignty of the country and to send out a message that we need peace in the country.

“Sport is one of the things we can use to strengthen the unity of the country. To develop the state economically and socially.”

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Media to Governor Makinde said the state government has prepared everything for the success of the event, adding that Governor Makinde’s administration is renowned for discovering and developing sports potential.

Olanrewaju said: “The IGP, other police officers and men here in Oyo State for this game.

“We have prepared everything to make the event a success. Several stadiums have been prepared and we have gone to a great extent to ensure that everything that will be needed by Policemen is provided. So, it is going to be an exciting event. Please, come and see policemen outside their assignment.

“Come and see how they run, jump and relate as you may also pick interest in one of these games.

“Oyo State enables potential and we are hoping that at the event, new talents will be discovered. We are hoping that, as a result of this tournament, Nigeria will have people who will win at the Olympics and athletes who will win at the international stage.

“So, we are hopeful that this will bring a new dawn in athletics in Nigeria and everyone that comes here will have a swell time. Don’t just stay at home. Come and see the Police perform without their uniforms on.”

The state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports also said the state is looking forward to the economic benefits of the event, saying “I see Oyo State as a lucky state and, as Pacesetter, we are setting the pace all the time. I see this as an opportunity to boost our economy.”