Police Clear Real Estate Developer, Lawyer Of Alleged Forgery

The Nigeria Police Force has exonerated real estate developer Alex Ochonogor and his lawyer, Ademola Owolabi, of alleged forgery and willful property damage.

Their clearance was contained in an investigative report signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the General Investigation Section, Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Lagos, Mohammed Dahiru.

A Certified True Copy of the report, dated June 13, 2025, with Reference No. CB:4099/X/ADM/X/ADM/GI/T.A/VOL.6142, addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, CID Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos, was sighted by New Telegraph.

Ochonogor and two lawyers, Ademola Owolabi and Adebayo Akeju, were recently arraigned before a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square over allegations of forging land documents and demolishing property in the Lekki area.

However, dissatisfied with the police report that led to their indictment, Ochonogor and his lawyer petitioned the Commissioner of Police, alleging a compromised investigation, abuse of office, and witch-hunting.

The reinvestigation found no evidence of forgery. The police stated that the demolition of the disputed structure was carried out with the authorization of appropriate government agencies and officials.

The report confirmed that on July 12, 1994, the Lagos State Government issued a Certificate of Occupancy registered as 36/36/1994W, allocating Block 133, Plot 10, Lekki Peninsula Scheme I, to Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, then Chief Security Officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Ochonogor was said to have been introduced to the land on March 3, 2015, through an agent, Donatus Eze, Managing Director of Trust Dede and Property Nigeria Limited.

Engineer Peter Omotosho of Archbond Builders Ltd confirmed to the police that the demolition notice was properly signed by himself and a state official, Mr. Bode Agoro. The notice was also published by the Lagos State Government in Punch newspaper on September 11, 2009, and duly signed by Mr. Gbenga Ashafa, then Permanent Secretary, Lands Bureau.

The police also stated that the deed of assignment presented by the complainant, Dr. Obidigwe Eze, was not signed by either Major Al-Mustapha or Mr. Abdul Fatai Alao Thomas, indicating it was forged.

However, the Registrar of Titles, Lagos State, confirmed that the memorandum of loss was properly registered, and that the affidavit and memorandum of loss declarations signed by Al-Mustapha were genuine and not forged.

The revised investigation report has since been forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for necessary action. Legal advice is still being awaited, and the case has been adjourned until October 13, 2025.

