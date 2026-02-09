Police Clamp Down On Sexual Abuse, Arrest Suspect In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with an alleged case of defilement in Ile-Oluji.

This was contained in a press statement on Monday signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh.

The arrest was carried out under the leadership of the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal.

According to the statement, on 5 February 2026, the command received a report from one Uchena (male), who said that earlier the same day, at about 1600hrs, a 13-year-old female (name withheld) was allegedly sexually abused at Asio, Ile-Oluji, by one Osita James (male), aged 32 years.

The command, upon receipt of the report, promptly rescued the victim and took her for medical examination.Also, the police apprehended the suspect immediately, and he is currently in custody, where he reportedly made useful statements and confessed to the crime.

During preliminary investigation, the victim disclosed that the suspect had allegedly committed similar acts against her on several occasions prior to the incident.The police stated that the suspect will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The Ondo State Police Command assured citizens of its resolve to build public trust and enhance community safety, while appreciating members of the public for their timely and courageous reporting.

Also, residents have been urged to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and actionable information to the police for swift intervention.