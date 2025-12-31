Police Charges DPOs, HoDs To Remain Vigilant, Proactive At Port

The Port Authority Police (Western) Command has charged all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and heads of departments to remain vigilant and proactive, particularly as the command crosses over into the new year.

The Commissioner of Police, Toyin Agbaminoja, also emphasised the need to sustain a high level of alertness across all port formations to prevent criminal activities, protect critical national assets, and ensure the safety of port users, personnel, and the general public.

Agbaminoja stated this at the final management conference for the year as part of ongoing efforts to review operational activities, strengthen leadership coordination, and prepare the Command for effective policing as the year draws to a close.

She urged officers to maintain discipline, strengthen intelligence-led policing, enhance inter-agency collaboration, and uphold the command’s zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct.

She reassured stakeholders and members of the public of its unwavering commitment to maritime security, public safety, and the protection of Nigeria’s port environment during the festive period and beyond.

The conference, which had in attendance Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and Heads of Departments (HODs), provided a platform to assess the command’s performance, review maritime security strategies, and outline operational priorities for the new year.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Isaac Hundeyin, noted in a statement on Wednesday that a major highlight of the event was the formal decoration of the Divisional Police Officer, Roro Port Division, CSP Francis Araunah, who was promoted to the substantive rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

Agbaminoja congratulated the officer on his well-deserved promotion, noting that it reflects his dedication, professionalism, and consistent commitment to duty.

The command also held a valedictory session in honour of the outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ports CID, DCP Amabua Ashe, who has proceeded to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

The commissioner commended DCP Amabua Ashe for her outstanding service, leadership, and contributions to strengthening investigative and operational efficiency within the command, and wished her success in her new national assignment.

Also, Agbaminoja formally welcomed the new Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ports CID, DCP Folarin Adedeji, charging him to build on existing achievements and further enhance intelligence-driven investigations and professionalism within the Command.