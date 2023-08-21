Police Charge Electrician For Allegedly Stealing Television, N18,000

Sunday Andrew, a 35-year-old electrician on Monday charged in a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja with stealing a plasma television and N18,000 cash.

Andrew of Jedu was arraigned by the police for burglary, stealing, and criminal trespass after the complainant, Mr Boniface Chinedu of Lugbe, Zone 8 of Abuja reported the case to the Trade More Police Station on August 17.

According to Stanley Nwaforaku who testified in Court, the defendant unlawfully entered the complainant’s premises and broke into his home in Lugbe, Zone 8, without his permission.

He said that the complainant’s plasma television, N18,000 in cash, gas cylinders, chargers, and some items were all taken by the defendant.

According to Nwaforaku, in the process of escaping with the stolen item, the defendant was caught and the stolen items were recovered from him.

The prosecutor claimed that the defendant made a confessional statement to police during their inquiry and added that the offense violated Penal Code Sections 348, 354, and 287.

Mr. Aliyu Kagarko, the Judge, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and a surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for a hearing.