Police–Capital Market Alliance Signals Integrity, Investor Confidence-Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has described the growing partnership between the Nigeria Police Force and the capital market as a strong symbol of integrity, renewed investor confidence and deeper institutional collaboration.

Speaking after leading the closing gong ceremony on the trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange today in Lagos, Egbetokun said the bell-ringing was more than a ceremonial gesture, noting that it underscored a shared commitment to market integrity, transparency and investor protection.

“The bell is a symbol of prosperity for investors. I want its sound to travel far beyond this trading floor to boardrooms across the world and into the homes of Nigerians investing in their future,” he said, adding that the engagement marked a new phase in cooperation between the Police Force and the Nigerian capital market.

Egbetokun noted that stronger collaboration with market institutions would support efforts to curb financial misconduct, enhance investor confidence and position Nigeria’s capital market as a safe destination for long-term investment.

In his remarks, the DirectorGeneral of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr Emomotimi Agama, said the visible alignment between regulators and law enforcement sends a powerful message of safety and orderliness to both local and for eign investors.

He thanked Egbetokun for honouring the Exchange’s invitation, describing the Police leadership’s presence as reassurance that the market is secure, transparent and well regulated. “For anyone considering investing in this market, this is reassurance that you are safe.

The Inspector-General of Police standing with the market speaks volumes,” Agama said. A l s o s p e a k i n g , t h e Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Umaru Kwairanga, described the capital market as a critical barometer of economic health, where capital is raised, investments are made and wealth is created.

He said the presence of the Police hierarchy on the trading floor reinforces investor confidence and highlights the importance of law enforcement support in sustaining market growth. According to him, deeper collaboration would encourage more listings, improve market depth and enhance value creation across the economy.