Police Call For Calm As Shooting Practice Begins In Kano

The Kano State Police Command has urged the public not to panic as personnel from the 52 Police Mobile Force Squadron, Challawa Kano, will conduct a two-day shooting range practice at Hawan Kalibawa in the state’s Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To that end, the state police command’s spokesman, SP Abdbdullahi Haruna, issued a press statement advising members of the public, particularly those living near Dambazau, Gangaren Dutse, Tumfafi, Kakurum, and Dandalama villages in Dawakin Tofa and Ungogo LGAs and surrounding areas, to avoid the area and not panic if they heard shootings until the exercise was completed.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, expressed appreciation to the good people of Kano State for their understanding, prayers, continuous support and cooperation,” the statement read.

In September 2023, the Kano State Police Command cautioned people near the Customs Training College, Goron Dutse, not to worry about the sound of gunfire expected in the coming days.

The Command’s spokeswoman, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed that the training college was conducting a seven-day shooting range practice.

He said, “CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel is announcing to the public that the personnel of the Nigeria Customs Training College, Goron Dutse Kano will conduct seven days of shooting range practice at Hawan Kalibawa, Dawakin Tofa LGA, Kano State from Monday, 11th September 2023 to Sunday, 17th September 2023 from 0600hrs (6 am) to 1800hrs (6 pm) daily.”

To that end, the CP encouraged members of the public, particularly those living in Dambazau, Gangaren Dutse, Tumfafi, Kakurum, and Dandalama villages in Dawakin Tofa/Ungogo LGAs and surrounding areas, not to panic but to avoid the area if they heard shots until the exercise was over.