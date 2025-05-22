Police Bust Suspected Kidnap Gang In Jigawa

Share

The Jigawa State Police command has cracked down on a suspected gang of kidnappers around Garki and Sule Tankarkar axis suspected to have been terrorising Kano and Jigawa states.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, who made this known at a press briefing at the Command’s headquarters in Dutse yesterday, said that the operation was possible through a strategic intelligence gathering and raids by police from Gumel, Gagarawa, Gujungu, Sule tankarka, Garki and Ringim Divisions, led by Gumel Area Commander.

The Commissioner explained that the success of the operation, occurred with the help of the local vigilantes, hunters and Yanbulala.

“On 16th May, 2025, Intel at our disposal revealed that a group of armed men, numbering about 12 persons riding on five motorcycles, stormed the residence of Hajiya Hajara aged 80yrs of Minjibir LGA of Kano State.

“They forcefully took her away and attempted to pass through Jigawa State, but an intelligence report indicated that the hoodlums were between Danzomo and Medi villages of Sule Tankarkar and Garki LGAs.

“Consequently, the Police personnel and other local security outfits combed the area for possible rescue of the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

