Police Bust Kidnap Syndicate, Recover Operational Motorcycles

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have busted a kidnapping syndicate, arrested two suspects, and recovered operational motorcycles used for kidnapping in different parts of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed that the suspects were part of the syndicates involved in the recent kidnapping cases in the state, especially in Akure North Local Government, which has become a hotbed of criminal activities in recent times.

Jimoh said the operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on credible tracking analysis and technical intelligence, leading to the arrest of Abubakar Sindiku (M), 25 years, and Oliver Okoh (M), 35 years, in Sabo Sango, Ado Road, and Ilado Community.

The arrest, the police spokesman said, reaffirms the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property, which continues to underpin its proactive and intelligence-driven approach to crime prevention and enforcement.

Also, Jimoh said the Command has recorded a significant operational breakthrough in its sustained efforts to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes across the state with the arrest of the suspects.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended in connection with an ongoing investigation into a kidnapping case within the state. He said that upon arrest, their statements were duly recorded, and they are currently assisting the Police with useful information.

Jimoh said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to a kidnapping syndicate. They reportedly used their motorcycles for reconnaissance, gathering information about potential targets, and providing logistics support, including supplying food and other operational accessories to members of the syndicate.

He said the operational motorcycles and relevant tools used in facilitating their criminal activities have been recovered. He added that the investigation is ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate and ensure they are brought to justice.