Police Bust Car Theft Syndicate In FCT, Arrest Suspect

Operatives from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Abuja, have dismantled a car theft syndicate responsible for receiving, rebranding, and selling stolen vehicles.

A statement released by the command yesterday revealed that the operation followed an investigation tracing the theft of a Honda Accord to a mechanic’s workshop in Plateau State.

The statement reads, “On October 10, 2024, Mr Philemon Olaoluwa reported to the Central Police Divisional Headquarters after his vehicle, a Honda Accord 2006 model, ash in colour with registration number RBC 40 NW, was stolen. “Mr Olaoluwa’s car had developed a mechanical fault; a friend recommended that he engage a mechanic from Apo Mechanic Village, FCT, named Abdulhamid Saidu (currently at large).”

Unaware of the mechanic’s criminal intentions, Olaoluwa was reported to have handed over the car, along with its registration documents, for repair. “But instead of repairing it, Saidu disappeared with the car,” the statement added.

The command also stated that using advanced digital tracking technology installed in the vehicle, the police traced the stolen car to Rayfield in Jos, Plateau State, where it was found in the possession of one Steven Abang, a notorious suspect known for receiving, rebranding, and selling stolen vehicles.

Upon interrogation, Abang reportedly confessed to receiving the vehicle from his accomplice, Saidu.

The statement continued, “At Abang’s workshop, two additional vehicles — a Hyundai Accent and a Peugeot 208 — were found, likely stolen as well, in the process of being rebranded.

