Police Burst Syndicate Specialised In SIM Swap To Withdraw Money From People’s Accounts

Share

The Katsina State Police Command has busted a syndicate that specialise in swapping SIM cards of unsuspecting members of the public to withdraw money from their accounts.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen at a press briefing yesterday in Katsina.

He said: “On Jan. 10, 2025, at about 11am, the command succeeded in bursting a 4-man syndicate of suspected notorious fraudsters who specialise in swapping SIM cards of unsuspecting members of the public.

“They fraudulently use sophisticated tactics to withdraw money from their victims’ bank accounts. “The command, acting on credible intelligence, launched an operation to track down the syndicate.

“After a thorough investigation, four suspects were arrested and confessed to commission of the offense”.

Aliyu revealed that 32 SIM cards, mobile phones, and some documents containing personal details of their targeted victims were recovered in their possession as exhibits.

Share

Please follow and like us: