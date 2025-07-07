Police Burst Robbery Gang, Rescue Human Trafficking Victim In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a four-man armed robbery gang notorious for orchestrating violent attacks and vehicle thefts across parts of Akure, Owo, and other parts of the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, disclosed this yesterday while speaking with reporters on the achievements recorded by the command in the last two weeks.

Lawal said that the arrest was made following a reported armed robbery incident in Akure involving the theft of a vehicle and other valuables on June 27.

According to him: “Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command’s Tactical Intelligence and Response Squad (TIRS) tracked and apprehended two key suspects outside Ondo State.

“Subsequent intelligence breakthroughs led to the arrest of two additional members of the gang, including a suspected habitual receiver of stolen items.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the syndicate has been actively involved in a network specializing in car snatching and trafficking.

“So far, several stolen items, including a vehicle and several mobile devices, have been recovered. “Investigations are ongoing to trace additional stolen property and identify other collaborators, including a suspected arms supplier currently at large.

“Similarly, the CP said that the command also recovered livestock worth N41 million stolen by one Ali Garuba Muhammed, an employee of Prince Fasua Peter Oyeleye.”