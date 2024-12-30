Police Burst Kidnappers’ Hideout, Rescue 3 Victims In Nasarawa

Share

The Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued three abducted persons including: Abdulsalam Shuaibu, Sani Shaibu and Blessing Okorie after raiding a kidnappers’ hideout.

Police operatives from the Gitata Division in Karu Local Government Area of the state launched the operation following reports that a Volkswagen Sharon vehicle with three occupants was attacked along the Kaduna-Keffi highway.

The victims were reportedly abducted and taken to an unknown location. In a statement issued yesterday in Lafia, the command’s public relations officer, DSP Rahman Nansel, said: “Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer, SP Zaks Wambai, swiftly mobilised his team to the scene and combed the vicinity.”

The police’s prompt response led to the successful rescue of the victims, although details of the operation remain undisclosed.

The command reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring public safety in the state.

“Consequently, the kidnapper’s hideout was burst and they were dislodged, paving the way for the rescue of the victims unhurt,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, in a comment, lauded the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain the onslaught against criminals.

