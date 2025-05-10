Police Burst Kidnappers’ Camp, Arrest 5, Recover 3 Vehicles In Anambra

Share

The Rapid Response Squad attached to the Anambra Police Command on Saturday busted a camp of kidnappers and arrested four male suspects and a girlfriend of their leader, who escaped with their arms.

Also, the squad recovered three vehicles suspected to have been snatched from their victims.

According to a press release signed by the Police Public Relationship Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the raid occurred at Uke community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

“Police Operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad, Awkuzu acting on credible information on the 9th of May, 2025 by 7.30 pm stormed a criminal hideout in Uke, Idemili North LGA,

“During the raid, four suspects were arrested including a lady. Three vehicles were recovered namely: one black Lexus GS 350 with Reg. No: ENU 561 LY, one ash colour Toyota Camry with Reg. No: UWN 614 HK and one navy blue colour Toyota Corolla with Reg. No: UMZ 135 AD. One HP Laptop, one car spraying machine, motor wires, and pieces of methamphetamine popularly known as Mkpurummiri were also recovered at the scene.

“The suspects include one Chigozie Udolisa alias T. Dollars, Anaolu Joseph alias Blue, Chukwuka Udolisa alias Udokamiri and the female among them Chinaza Udemezue all within the age bracket of 19 – 28 years. All the suspects have confessed to being members of kidnapping, armed robbery and car-snatching syndicates”

“Also, Chinaza Udemezue revealed that his boyfriend escaped the scene with their arms upon sighting the Police”

“Meanwhile, the suspects are currently undergoing police interrogation aimed at getting more details on their modus operandi and arresting the other suspects that are currently on the run”

“The Anambra State Police Command continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the communities in the State.”

