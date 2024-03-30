Police Burst Insurgents’ Camp In Anambra

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have busted an insurgent camp in the Ogbunka community of Orumba South Local Government Area of the state. My

Speaking in a press release issued by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokeswoman for the Anambra State Police Command said the operation was mandated in response to ongoing attacks on police institutions by means of improvised explosive devices, or IEDs.

He said: “In the hunt for gunmen who attacked two police stations at Awgbu in Orumba North and Neni in Anaocha LGA in the last two weeks, Police-Led Joint Security Force was ordered by the Commissioner of Police CP Aderemi Adeoye to identify and destroy any camp being used by insurgents to launch attacks within the command.

“Yesterday, Friday, 29th March, 2024 The Joint Security Force raided the forests of Ogbunka in Orumba South LGA and found scattered camps of the insurgents. The cowardly criminals fled in the face of the onslaught.

“Six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) already primed for attacks and two Walkie-Talkies were recovered from the camps.

“Also recovered were substantial food and grocery supplies. All the camps were subsequently destroyed to deny the insurgents bases for launching attacks.”

He declared that the police would continue their woodland raid to find rebels and their camps. Terrorists would be destroyed, victims kidnapped, and weapons and stolen cars held by the rebels would be retrieved.