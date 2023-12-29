Police Burst Children Human Trafficking Syndicate, Arrest 9 in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has made serious inroads into tackling cases of stealing and trafficking of children around Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Maiduguri and other places and arrested nine suspects, mainly women, in possession of the stolen children.

The State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gu- mel, told newsmen yesterday that human trafficking, including buying and selling of children, has become source of worry in Kano and other places, a reason why the police stepped-up intelligence networking, resulting in tracking down one of the main networks. He said the Police tracked down the syndicate operating around Bauchi, Gombe, Delta and other places, and nine suspects were arrested with seven kidnapped children, who were stolen some months ago.

He said: “We first tracked down a boy at Mariri Motor Park with some non-indigene who do not understand his language and they don’t understand his language and after arresting them we traced other seven persons in connection with the kidnapping of seven other children.” The boy, Muhammad Illiya, had his name changed to Chidiebere and was sold at N450,000, while Muhammad Bulyaminu was recovered from Sabon Gari Kano and was also sold at N450,000, and Chiameka was abducted at birth and was sold at N350,000, but her parents are yet to be identified.

The Police Commissioner said another Muhammad Illiya, who was stolen at age three and now five years old was rescued at Nnewi, Anambara State, but cannot speak his mother tongue and was sold at N500,000. Those arrested in connection with the children trafficking include Chika Ezugu, 53-year-old; Joy, 43; Clemente Ali 35; Emeka Ekedugwu 55; Berut Yarima, 45, from Bauchi; Ndama Obi from Nnewi, and Ebere Emmubu. Muhammad Usaini Gumel, explained that, when the Police placed announcement on the parents of the boy they came all the away from Bauchi and identified their son.