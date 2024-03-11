Police Burst Car Theft Suspects, Recover Vehicles In Enugu

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Enugu State Command, has taken into custody four male car theft syndicates while recovering four suspected stolen vehicles and numerous car keys in the state.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer revealed this in a statement issued on Monday, March 11.

Anioko Chukwujekwu, the syndicate’s kingpin, is 32 years old, while Ugochukwu Okoh, 41, Nkemdi Idah, 65, and Nwoke Sunday, 57, are also suspected.

He claimed that the suspects were apprehended after the Operatives mounted operational surveillance in response to repeated allegations of auto theft within the Kenyetta Market axis in Uwani, Enugu.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the syndicate’s kingpin Chukwujekwu was apprehended while attempting to steal a car from its parked location in the market, and multiple keys were retrieved from him.

During the preliminary inquiry, the suspect admitted to the crime, and his confessional admissions led to the arrest of three further suspects in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, who are his accomplices, receivers, and marketers of stolen vehicles.

The police seized four Mercedes-Benz models: two 190 E (ash-coloured with Reg. No. SKA 292 AA and red-coloured without Reg. No.), one blue-coloured C-Class with Reg. No. AGL 512 EY, and a black-coloured 230 E (V-Boot) with Reg. No. CHR 50 AE.

The force image maker further stated that the culprits will be charged in court and prosecuted after the investigations are completed.