Police Burst 12-Member Fake Dollar Syndicate in Gombe

The Gombe State Po- lice Command said it has arrested 12 suspected members of a fake dollar syndicate in the state. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mahid Abubakar, who disclosed this yesterday, said that the suspects allegedly specialise in printing and disposing of the currency suspected to be counterfeit.

He said operatives of the command acting on credible intelligence arrested the suspects between Bajoga and Dukku axis. The Spokesman said the police recovered 563 pieces of counterfeit 100 dollar bills and N265,000 from the suspects.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigation. He urged residents of the state to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons and activities to security agencies.