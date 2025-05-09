Police Break Drug Ring, Arrest Notorious Dealer

Share

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a notorious drug dealer, Sulaiman Danwawu, 32, of Tudun Yola Quarters, alongside 77 other suspects, as part of a major crackdown on criminal activities across the state.

Danwawu, previously charged in 2022 for unlawful possession of 500 cartons of suspected Tramadol, was re-arrested in possession of additional quantities of illicit substances during a recent police operation.

His arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the Command’s efforts to dismantle major drug distribution networks in the city.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing held at the Bompai Police Headquarters.

He said the operations were in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to implement proactive and intelligence-driven crime prevention strategies.

In a separate raid, police apprehended a suspected armed robber in possession of two Beretta pistols and ten rounds of live ammunition. Between April 23 and May 9, 2025, the Command recorded significant law enforcement successes, including the arrest of five armed robbery suspects, seven drug peddlers, one suspected cattle rustler, four alleged fraudsters, 13 suspected thieves, and 48 notorious thugs known locally as Yan Daba.

Recovered items during the period include: Two Beretta pistols with 10 live rounds, Large quantities of illicit drugs including Pregabalin, Diazepam, Tramadol, Codeine, Pentazocine, and Cannabis, Eight motor vehicles, three tricycles, and two motorcycles, 12 cutlasses, 15 knives, counterfeit currency totaling 198 US dollars and ₦311,000, Five sheep, two rams, 12 mobile phones, an alternator generator, and various household items

CP Bakori emphasized the role of drugs as a key driver of violent crimes such as armed robbery, thuggery, and theft.

“These achievements are a testament to the effectiveness of our strategies. We have seen a significant decline in incidents of phone snatching, thuggery, and car theft in recent weeks,” he said.

The Police Commissioner reiterated the Command’s commitment to sustaining the peace and urged the public to remain vigilant and support the police with credible information.

He also acknowledged the role of the media and the law-abiding residents of Kano in supporting the police.

As part of its broader security framework, the Command has adopted key strategies including: 24/7 visibility patrols and operational sectorization. Community policing and citizen engagement. Intelligence-led raids and stop-and-search operations. Ongoing training for officers, especially within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to ensure professionalism and adherence to human rights standards

“These strategic interventions have yielded tremendous results, and we remain committed to safeguarding lives and property across Kano State,” CP Bakori concluded.

