October 14, 2025
Police: Boy, 11, Shoots Farm Worker Dead In Tragic S’African Accident

An 11-year-old boy has allegedly shot and killed a farm worker while attempting to shoot at guinea fowls on a farm in South Africa, police have said.

According to the police, the child “accidentally discharged” the firearm, though the exact circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

His 43-year-old father has been arrested and is expected to be charged with negligent handling of a firearm. The two appeared in court yesterday.

Police said they were alerted to the shooting and on arrival at the scene discovered the body of a man believed to be in his 30s lying on his side with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, reports the BBC.

