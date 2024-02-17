Police Begins Investigation As Gunmen Kills Man, Abducts Wife In Plateau

The Nigerian Police Force on Friday said it has commenced the investigation into the killing of a middle-aged man identified as Sule Gwamnati by gunmen who stormed his family home in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Saturday Telegraph learned that after shooting Gwamnati at the Mai Katato village near his family home, the attackers abducted his wife, Blessing, and carried her to an unknown location.

Sources privy to the development said Gwamnati passed away a few hours after being transported to a hospital in Jos.

Luther Dafwang, a relative of his wife, confirmed the incident in a distress letter sent on Friday to members of the Assemblies of God congregation in Jos.

The message read, “Brethren, please we sincerely need your prayers. Last night, the family of my sister was attacked by robbers in their house at Mai Katako in Bokkos LGA.

“Her husband was shot and was rushed to Jos University Teaching Hospital, Lamingo. And the robbers kidnapped his wife, my sister, and this morning (Friday) we lost him. We can’t trace her whereabouts. Please, help us pray.”

Speaking at the event, Police spokesman Alabo Alfred stated that the Command was aware of the occurrence in Bokkos.

Alfred said, “I know something happened in Bokkos. A man was shot in the head. We are investigating the incident.”