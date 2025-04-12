Police Begin Training of 10, 000 Recruits Nationwide

Share

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday announced yesterday that the training exercise for 10,000 police recruits kicks-off nationwide today, adding that the exercise, an orientation ceremony for the Commandants and Directing Staff of the Training Institutions was held yesterday.

According to a statement signed yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “The intensive training program, designed to equip the new recruits with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively serve and protect their communities, will begin at various police colleges and training schools across the nation.”

He explained this: “In preparation for the resumption, the Force Headquarters held an orientation ceremony for the Commandants and Directing Staff of the Training Institutions today April 11th 2025.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, represented virtually by the DIG in charge of the Department of Training and Development (DTD), DIG Frank Mba, charged the Commandants of the Training Colleges and Schools to embrace the ongoing police reforms, uphold the highest ethical standards, and demonstrate firm professional conduct throughout the course of the training.

“The IGP also expressed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of recruits on training, in areas of feeding and accommodation, and also ensuring they have a stable and conducive environment throughout their training period.

“He charged the incoming recruits to be of good conduct, maintain policing ethics and positive character in the course of their training and career.

“The IGP expressed his appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his dedication and commitment towards improving the operational strength and capability of the Nigeria Police Force, noting that this significant influx of new officers would mark a substantial investment in bolstering law enforcement capabilities and enhancing public safety nationwide”.

