Imo State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that gunmen killed a State-based lawyer, Chinedu Nwowu, in Mgbidi, the Oru West Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that Nwowu was driving along the Mgbidi highway around 7 pm when the assailants intercepted his vehicle.

According to a source, the gunmen dragged him out of the car and shot him many times before they entered their car and drove off.

Confirming the tragic incident on Thursday, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, assured the public that the police had begun an investigation into the killing.

“But I can assure you that we will apprehend the hoodlums behind this dastardly act.

“We have already commenced an investigation and will stop at nothing to catch the gang,” Okoye stated.

