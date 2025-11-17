Police Begin Investigation Into Killing Of 2 Women In Kano

An investigation into the killing of two women in Tudun Yola Quarters, Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State has begun by the state Police Command, the state police spokesman, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, has confirmed.

also set ablaze on Wednesday. The home of the victims was Haruna confirmed the killings of the two women, saying that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

According to him, “The victims are identified as Hauwa’u Yakubu and Zahra’u Aliyu, who were both wives of Alhaji Ashiru Shu’aibu Usaini.”

He explained that preliminary reports indicated that one of the women was stabbed before the house caught fire, while the second was later found dead in the bathroom.

The incident was said to have occurred around midday while the husband and children were away.

A source explained that they found the burnt body of one of them, stressing that the other was locked in the bathroom and had to force the door open.

The victim’s husband has appealed to authorities to ensure that those responsible are apprehended to face the full wrath of the law.