Police Begin Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permit In Edo, Delta

Following the commencement of the tinted glass permit, the Zone 5 Police Command, located in the South-south geo-political Zone, which comprises Edo and Delta States, has begun enforcing the ban on the unauthorised vehicles.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday, October 2, by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tijani Momoh, in Abuja.

According to the Command, the exercise is in line with the existing laws and directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, which apply to all vehicles with tinted glasses, whether factory or non-factory fitted.

Momoh quoted the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the zone, Salma-Dogo Garba, as saying that the enforcement would also affect the subsisting ban on the unauthorised use of sirens.

He added that there will also be strict enforcement on the use of revolving lights, Police SPY and unallocated official number plates, as well as the use of unregistered vehicles.

Garba stated, “In view of the above, motorists yet to register their vehicles with tinted glasses are strongly advised to do so at www.possap.gov.ng.

“Thereafter, they should proceed to their state command headquarters for physical verification.

“Those who are not desirous of obtaining the tinted glass permit are advised to remove such tints or replace the factory-fitted glasses with transparent ones, as legally provided by the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act 2004.”

However, the AIG warned field operatives and their supervisory officers to ensure that the exercise was carried out with utmost professionalism, devoid of any form of harassment or extortion of motorists.

He stressed that any officer found wanting would be duly sanctioned, while the concerned supervisory officer would be held liable.

Garba further urged motorists to cooperate with the Police during the exercise in order to ensure public safety and national security.

He also charged residents to promptly report any form of harassment, extortion, or other unprofessional conduct to the nearest police station, the commands CRUs, or the ZPPRO.