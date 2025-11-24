Police Beef Up Security In Anambra Schools, Churches Amid Mass Abductions

Anambra State Police Command has stepped up patrols and intensified intelligence gathering, as part of measures to protect schools and churches in the state.

Spokesman SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this in a statement yesterday, said the move is to prevent threats and ensure a secure environment for learning and worship.

He said: “In line with these developments, the Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to intensify their ongoing security patrols, reinforce intelligence-driven operations, among others.”

Orutugu said they would sustain the already established atmosphere of peace in the state.

The Commissioner commended the growing unity of safety consciousness among residents, noting that the people have continued to demonstrate commendable cooperation, vigilance, and the spirit of being their brothers’ keepers.