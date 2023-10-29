Police Beat NSCDC To Win 3rd Edition Of Ogun SWAN Security Cup

After reaching three consecutive finals, the football team of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Sunday won the security and safety football tournament in Ogun State.

The NPF team, a.k.a Police Machine, defeated their counterpart from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) six goals to five in a penalty shoot-out of the final match played at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta.

The final match of the 3rd edition of the Value Jet/SWAN Security and Safety Cup competition was determined after a 90-minute goalless draw.

The shot-stopper of the Police team saved two penalties to give his team a deserving victory after playing in the third consecutive finals.

In the third-place encounter, the Nigerian Correctional Service team won by a walkover after the opposing team, the Nigeria Customs Service, failed to turn up for the match.

The final match attracted the State Commissioner for Sports, Wasiu Isiaka, Commissioner for Forestry, Taiwo Oludotun, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Wale Olanrewaju, former Chairmen of SWAN and other major stakeholders.

The SWAN Chairman, Michael Azeez-Ogunsiji said the competition was part of “our contributions to security officers protecting lives of the indigenes,” adding that the tournament also fosters unity among the security agencies.

“The game has come to stay,” he said.

He urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to take up the competition and sponsor it annually.

Responding, Isiaka assured of the state government’s readiness to sponsor the competition from next year.

He also assured that sporting facilities and events would witness a major turnaround in the state ahead of next year’s National Sports Festival.